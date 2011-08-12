LONDON Aug 12 European shares gained on Friday as a short-selling ban on financial stocks by France, Italy, Spain and Belgium provided a relief rally in beaten-down banks, while strong U.S. retail sales data also helped investor sentiment.

But European shares made its third consecutive week of losses as the market swung wildly throughout the past five days driven by rumours about the health of the financial sector and concerns about the euro zone debt crisis spreading.

Banks were among the best performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index up 4 percent. However, with all the volatility throughout the week the index ended up making a weekly loss of 2.8 percent.

Societe Generale rallied for the second day, up 5.7 percent to feature on France's CAC leader board after dropping 15 percent on Wednesday on rumours about its financial solidity, which were later strongly denied.

"Markets have stabilised a little bit after the short-selling ban," said Colin McLean, managing director at SVM Asset Management in Edinburgh. "But banks have fallen pretty far and most are oversold and are just bouncing off low levels."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 3.4 percent at 966.83 points, but ended the week down 0.8 percent and was the third consecutive time the index has made a weekly loss. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)