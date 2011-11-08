LONDON Nov 8 European shares rose on Tuesday on earnings news and hopes Italy's leader could soon step down, boosting its austerity reform agenda and helping stem the region's debt crisis, even as volumes remained light and chartists eyed fresh falls.

Vodafone , Societe Generale , Intesa Sanpaolo and Capgemini all rose after posting results, while Repsol was another top gainer after it recorded its largest ever oil strike.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 1.1 percent at 985.18 points, having been as high as 995.22 points, while Italy's blue-chip index closed up 0.7 percent, also well off its highs.

Italian debt levels pushed closer to unsustainable levels and stocks trimmed gains after Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi won a vote on public finances, however, albeit with a reduced majority that ratcheted up the pressure on him to go.

"People are buying Italian equities because they expect a change in government. I think the market is going to shoot up 10 percent the moment he goes," a Milan-based trader said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)