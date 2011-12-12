LONDON Dec 12 European shares posted their biggest fall in three weeks on Monday, as investors worried the measures outlined at last week's EU summit to strengthen budget discipline would be of only limited value in resolving the euro zone debt crisis.

"The measures were quite positive, but the market was looking for a magic bullet, and that hasn't happened," said Erik Esselink, fund manager at Invesco Perpetual, which has 5 billion euros under management.

"It's very close to year-end and we're not seeing inflows. A lot of the investment community are not too keen on taking on new risks."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 1.7 percent to a provisional close of 969.01 points, in thin trade, and as borrowing costs for Italy and Spain rose.

Banks and insurers were the biggest casualties, having had a strong run-up in the last two weeks on optimism the summit would offer a solution. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)