LONDON Dec 14 European shares fell to a two-week closing low in thin volume on Wednesday as resurfacing talk of a downgrade of France's sovereign rating added to concerns the euro zone crisis will curb global growth.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares provisionally closed 1.9 percent lower at 954.36 points after extending losses in the afternoon on trader talk that France, Europe's second largest economy, is set to lose its coveted triple A rating, in a development that would jeopardise the euro zone's efforts to stem its debt crisis.

Sentiment had been dented by overnight comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which warned the euro zone situation could curb growth in the world's largest economy, although it stopped short of announcing fresh stimulus measures.

"They'll wait to see some movement in the euro zone before doing something in their own country," Fabio di Giansante, who manages a euro zone-focussed fund worth 584 million euro ($756 million) for Pioneer Investments. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)