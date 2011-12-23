LONDON Dec 23 European shares made their best weekly performance since early December on Friday in thin volume on global recovery optimism after a range of U.S. data throughout the week, including housing and jobless data, showed signs the economy was growing.

Friday's data proved more mixed, however, with U.S. consumer spending tepid although sales of new homes rose.

Volume was only a third of its 90-day daily average and traders expected the seasonal rally to lose steam in the New Year, with the euro zone debt crisis far from over and the threat of fresh corporate or sovereign credit rating downgrades looming.

Oil stocks, whose performance are heavily geared towards global growth, featured among the best performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas index up 1.3 percent and finishing the week 3.9 percent higher.

"The U.S. data has certainly been better ... indicating (growth prospects for the economy)," said Colin McLean, managing director of SVM Asset Management, adding that company earnings would benefit and saying he favoured the cyclical oil sector.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares provisionally closed up 0.8 percent at 989.52 points - its highest close since Dec. 6 and provisionally ended the week 3.4 percent higher. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)