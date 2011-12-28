LONDON Dec 28 European shares ended lower in thin volume on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street as investors cashed in on a recent rally, with German firms including Daimler among the worst hit.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had risen 3.5 percent in the week to Christmas, provisionally closed 0.6 percent lower at 984.91, having traded just 37 percent of its 90-day volume average.

Trading was choppy, with the European index reversing gains in the afternoon, when Wall Street opened lower and the S&P 500 edged below its 200-day moving average.

"Because we haven't seen very much volume, it's easy to see big corrections on a small amount of trading," James Sheehan, trader at Daniel Stewart, said. "We have very little support in the market at the moment because all the buyers are on holiday."

Traders said investors were reluctant to build up positions in such a light market and were still concerned about the lack of visibility on the euro zone crisis.

Highlighting that caution, volatility, as measured by the Euro STOXX Volatility index, rose 7 percent. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)