LONDON Dec 29 European shares rose on Thursday as upbeat data from the United States helped fuel a low-volume rally in the afternoon session, although volatility also edged higher as euro zone debt concerns overshadowed the market.

The Chicago PMI, a measure of financial activity and gauge of U.S. business conditions, beat estimates and pending home sales rose by much more than expected in November.

While both readings point to an improvement in the U.S. economic environment, which would help support European corporate earnings, continued high borrowing costs at an earlier auction of Italian debt weighed on sentiment.

"I think the market feels it can continue to have a bit of an end of year squeeze (but) you can't trust anything on a day like today because there is just no volume," Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities, said.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed up 0.7 percent at 990.11 points, although trading was once again light, continuing the recent trend, at a third of its 90-day average.

The Euro Stoxx volatility index, meanwhile, rose 1.1 percent. The higher the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50, the lower investors' appetite for risky assets such as stocks. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)