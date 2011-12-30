(Corrects annual percentage changes in paragraphs 3 and 5)

LONDON Dec 30 European shares rose on Friday but still recorded their biggest annual drop since the onset of the financial crisis as debt tensions in the of the 90-day average euro zone strained the financial sector and threatened to derail a fragile economic recovery.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally ended 0.9 percent higher at 1,000.53 in volume at less than a quarter as the UK and German markets closed early ahead of the New Year weekend.

The index fell 10.7 percent for the year, the most since 2008, with cyclical stocks among the worst hit as government austerity measures and a lending squeeze in the euro zone curbed economic growth and underpinned a macro-driven trading environment.

"It's a very one-dimensional market. It's hard to remember a time when it hasn't been driven by just a simple risk-on or risk-off trade," Andrew King, chief investment officer for European equities at BNP Paribas Investment Partners, said.

Euro zone banks, which have the greatest exposure to the area's troubled debt, were the worst performers, losing 37.6 percent of their value in 12 months, followed by the growth-geared basic resources sector, which fell 30 percent.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)