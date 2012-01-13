LONDON Jan 13 European shares fell on Friday after sources said credit rating agency Standard & Poor's was set to go through with a long-mooted downgrade of several euro zone countries, weighing on sentiment for riskier assets such as equities.

A senior euro zone government source said Germany and the Netherlands would not be hit, while a second source just said "several" countries would be affected. French TV, citing a government source, said France would be downgraded, while a third source said Slovakia would also be included.

"The expectation is that some of the largest and richest economies in Europe are being downgraded. Markets are being cautious ahead of the announcement," (expected after the close of markets on Friday) said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments.

Batty said he remained underweight in European equities, but was overweight on U.S. equities. He pointed to consumer confidence data that suggested further recovery in the world's biggest economy, one factor in limiting the fall for shares in a choppy session.

U.S. consumer sentiment picked up steam in early January, rising to the highest in eight months as Americans grew more optimistic about job prospects, a survey showed.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares fell 0.2 percent to a provisional close of 1,016.38 points, after going as high as 1,026.81 and as low as 1,007.86.

Autos were among the biggest losers, down 1.3 percent, having been strong performers in the early days of 2012. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)