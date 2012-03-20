LONDON, March 20 Commodity-linked stocks were among the top fallers as European shares fell on Tuesday, drifting from eight-month highs as waning growth in China and mixed U.S. data cast a shadow over the earnings outlook for Europe's biggest companies.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares provisionally closed down 1.1 percent at 1,093.19 points after hitting an eight-month high last week.

The index should find support at 1,090 -- the February high -- but a convincing break through that level could see the index dip to about 1,080, which represents a level near its 20-day moving average, a technical analyst said.

The FTSEurofirst fell away from near overbought levels according to its 14-day relative strength, but strategists do not see European indexes heading for a more marked correction.

Andrew King, head of European equities at BNP Paribas Investment Partners, said although they are not as cheap as they have been -- twelve-month forward price earnings (P/E) ratios on the FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX jumped from around 8.5 times to about 10.5 times in the last six months -- he expected equities to be supported on valuation grounds.

"Generally when we look across the asset class spectrum equities still look to us to be the most attractively priced major investment class," he said.

Among the lead fallers was BHP Billiton, down 4.1 percent after it raised concerns about a slowdown in China, where it sees evidence of "flattening" iron ore demand. (Written by David Brett)