LONDON, March 27 Weak oil stocks dragged European shares lower on Tuesday, led down by France's Total after it warned a massive gas leak at the firm's Elgin platform in the North Sea may take six months to halt.

Total slumped 6 percent, suffering its biggest one-day drop since December 2008, in hefty trading volumes of five and a half times its 90-day daily average.

The company said it is considering all options, including drilling a relief well, to stem the leak.

"It brings back bad memories of BP's leak in 2010 in the Gulf of Mexico. Hard to know how bad it is at this point, but when in doubt, best to sell. BP's stock never recovered," a Paris-based trader said.

Peer BG, which has stake of around 14 percent in the Elgin field, shed 2.9 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 5.51 points, or 0.5 percent, at 1,083.49, having jumped 0.9 percent in the previous session.

Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, warned that end-of-quarter window dressing by fund managers to make their portfolios look better has amplified the index's gains, leaving it looking vulnerable.

"The games you typically see played at the end of the month This has put upward pressure on prices, leaving the markets looking extremely overbought. But I think at the beginning of the next quarter you will see some profit-taking in markets."

Lynden Branigan, technical strategist at Barclays Capital, said that the FTSEurofirst 300 would need to move below the 1,050 area, the low from early March, to break the recent uptrend.

He is relatively bullish on the near-term prospects for the index, seeing buying interest coming in between 1,069 and 1,072, Friday's low and the 50-day moving average respectively, with resistance at 1,109, March's high.

