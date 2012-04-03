LONDON, April 3 Europe's top shares fell on Tuesday, paring the previous session's sharp gains, as Spain's bulging debts weighed on the banking sector.

Spain's IBEX shed 2.7 percent, underperforming the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, which provisionally fell 1 percent to 1,073.84 points. Fears over Spain's economy were reignited after it said its debt levels are set to jump to their highest level since at least 1990 this year.

That hit sentiment in the region's banks with Spain's Banco Santander and BBVA down as much as 4.5 percent, while Italy's UniCredit and Brussels-listed KBC Groep both shed up to 5.4 percent.

There was also caution ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March 13 meeting, which investors will study to see what, if any, measures were discussed with respect to further quantitative easing.

"I'd be fairly astonished if there's anything market moving in these minutes, although with inspiration running dry from other sources I expect people will be looking for something there but I doubt they'll find it," Ian Williams, equity strategist at Peel Hunt, said. (Written by David Brett)