LONDON, April 5 Strong miners helped haul European equity markets into positive territory on Thursday, after a choppy day's trade in which many investors squared off positions ahead of a long holiday weekend and the release of the influential March U.S. jobs report.

Miners found favour as investors bought back into the sector which was sold off heavily in the previous two sessions, with data showing ongoing improvement in the U.S. labour market supportive to the demand picture.

The pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 1.95 points, or 0.2 percent, at 1,052.94, rebounding from Wednesday's 2 percent drop, after a volatile week, with markets closed on Friday and Monday for the Easter holiday.

"The markets are closed tomorrow, so if you're an investor, and you think there is going to be good employment data from the U.S. you want to buy today," a London-based trader said.

"That number is expected to indicate once again the improving labour market in the U.S., and of course good non-farm payrolls in the past few months have really helped assist with the rally." (Reporting by Tricia Wright)