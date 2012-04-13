(Repeats to attach to headlines)

LONDON, April 13 European shares went into reverse after two days of gains as concern over euro zone sovereign debt contagion came back with a vengeance, taking its toll on banks, which led the market lower on Friday.

Mounting concern over the possibility of a Spanish bailout dealt market sentiment a sharp blow, heaping pressure on Madrid's IBEX 35, which sank 3.5 percent to a three-year low.

Yields on the country's 10-year bonds rose and the cost of insuring Spanish debt against default hit 500 basis points for the first time, as record borrowing by its banks from the European Central Bank underscored fears about its finances.

"I maintain that Spain is going to be a concern, but I'm working on the assumption that things won't deteriorate to quite the extent that markets think," Peter Dixon, economist at Commerzbank, said.

"On the assumption that many European companies, particularly those exposed to the international cycle, continue to do okay - to generate reasonably decent numbers - I don't necessarily think you want to dump stocks right now."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed down 16.97 points, or 1.6 percent, at 1,027.22, dropping 2.4 percent over the week, marking its fourth consecutive weekly loss. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)