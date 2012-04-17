LONDON, April 17 European shares rose strongly on Tuesday after a well-received Spanish debt auction along with an upbeat German economic sentiment reading and positive U.S. corporate earnings releases, led by banks as investors piled into the beaten down sector.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up 2 percent at 1,052.71, near the session peak and back at levels seen before the Easter break.

Spanish bond yields, which have soared in recent days on concerns about the country's economy, eased back as Tuesday's better than expected bill sale brightened the mood.

However, a number of strategists reckoned the equity market gains might prove short-lived, with the country's more challenging longer-term debt auction later in the week seen as a bigger indicator of investor sentiment.

"Certainly a majority of European equity markets are going to struggle to make headway until the situation with regard to the European debt crisis calms down and the growth outlook becomes clearer," Richard Jeffrey, chief investment officer at Cazenove Capital Management, said.

"I think if required the ECB will intervene further... but I think this will be a risk-off quarter whereas the first quarter - the majority of it was risk on." (Reporting by Tricia Wright)