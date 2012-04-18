LONDON, April 18 European shares went into reverse on Wednesday, led by heavy falls for both Spanish and Italian indexes, with bank stocks hit by investor jitters ahead of a Spanish debt auction on Thursday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed down 0.6 percent at 1,046.55 points, having jumped 2 percent on Tuesday.

European banking stocks, strong gainers in the previous session, dropped 2 percent, while Spanish and Italian bond yields unwound some of their early falls as markets focused on Spain's debt auction.

"If you really want to know what investors are currently thinking, then move away from looking at equities, and turn your attention to government bond markets. These are showing quite clearly that fear is returning," Louise Cooper, market analyst at BGC Partners said.

Madrid's IBEX 35 was the biggest laggard across Europe, shedding 4 percent. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)