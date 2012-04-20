LONDON, April 20 European shares closed out their best week in a month on a high note on Friday as buoyant German business sentiment and UK retail sales data provided a welcome distraction from the euro zone debt crisis.

Better-than-expected results from Microsoft and General Electric gave the mood, already lifted by Thursday's closely scrutinised Spanish sovereign debt auction which met solid demand, a further boost.

In evidence of diminished investor nervousness, European share index volatility, as measured by the Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index, or VSTOXX, shed 7.3 percent on the day.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up 0.4 percent at 1,044.99 points, with Spain's IBEX 35 index up 2 percent.

The index rose 1.7 percent over the week, though this offset just a fraction of the losses of around 7 percent over the past four weeks on fears of a resurgence of the euro zone debt crisis as concerns over Spain's public finances intensified.

"Europe isn't one of our preferred equity markets just because we see better value elsewhere," Frances Hudson, global thematic strategist at Standard Life Investments, said.

"The trouble is that the periphery is just bubbling along and posing worry on a day-to-day basis." (Reporting by Tricia Wright)