LONDON, April 26 Mixed corporate earnings and economic data left European shares little changed on Thursday, pausing after a two-session rally.

Worse-than-expected results by Germany's biggest lender, Deutsche Bank, weighed on euro zone banks, which were also hit by data showing euro zone economic sentiment fell more than expected in April.

They weighed on the Euro STOXX 50 index, which closed 0.1 percent lower at 2,321.48, although losses were partly stemmed by a rally among automotive stocks after strong results from Volkswagen.

"This decline is part of a larger corrective phase which could last for a couple of months into June-July," Roelof Van Den Akker, a senior technical analyst at ING said.

"But in this corrective phase we would like to see the development of a lower high and this could take place around the index's long-term moving average lines" at 2,445 and 2,464.

The broader, pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed flat at 1,042.92 points after paring losses in the afternoon, when data showed contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose to a near two-year high in March, fuelling hopes of a pickup in the battered U.S. housing sector. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)