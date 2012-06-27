LONDON, June 27 European shares rebounded on Wednesday, following a recent steep sell-off, as upbeat U.S. data provided some cause for optimism, though doubts a key European summit will result in a credible solution to the debt crisis could put a cap on future gains.

Risk appetite, which has deteriorated in the past days on fears over the impact of the crisis on the world economy, saw a marked improvement after U.S. pending home sales matched a two-year high in May, fuelling hopes of a housing market recovery.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 1.3 percent at 999.37, just off a session high of 1,000.15, having closed flat on Tuesday after three straight sessions of falls which saw it drop almost 3 percent.

Volumes were thin, at 75 percent of the 90-day daily average, with investors reluctant to get too aggressively involved in the market in case any progress is in fact made in tackling the debt crisis.

"There is a sense that you don't want to be short into the summit - there is a potential for a market rebound if credible measures are announced to solution sovereign debt problems in the euro zone," JPMorgan strategist Emmanuel Cau said.

"It is important to get a detailed road map to fiscal and banking union, but our view is that you are unlikely to get too much detail at this stage." (Reporting by Tricia Wright)