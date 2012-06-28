LONDON, June 28 European shares ended lower on Thursday, led by banks, with investors primed for disappointment from the latest European Union summit to tackle the debt crisis, but not expecting a further steep market selloff.

A 2.5 percent decline in banking shares, led by a 15.6 percent slump in Barclays following investigations that found it tried to manipulate key market interest rates, also weighed on the choppy market that witnessed sharp swings on contrasting comments from European policymakers and leaders.

The two-day summit, which started on Thursday, could produce a broad roadmap for fiscal, financial and political union across the currency bloc, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel remained opposed to joint euro bonds, a measure many analysts believe could be the answer to tackle the debt crisis.

"I don't think people have great expectations, especially after Merkel's comments on euro bonds. There needs to be an answer, but at the moment Europe is incapable of giving an answer," Bob Butler, head of equity trading at Westhouse Securities, said.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed 0.6 percent lower at 994.10 points after falling to a low of 987.32. Cyclical shares lost ground, with technology shares down 1.2 percent and travel stocks falling 1 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Simon Jessop)