* FTSEurofirst falls 1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 closes down 2.2 pct

* Both indexes suffer worst 1-day fall since June 25

* Bank stocks hardest hit, Spanish bond yields rise

* Weak U.S. data, euro zone debt worries hit markets

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 6 European shares posted their worst one-day fall in around two weeks on Friday as persistent worries over U.S. economic growth and the euro zone debt crisis led an equities sell-off, although key stock indexes nevertheless recorded a fifth week of gains.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 1 percent at 1,033.77 points - its biggest one-day fall since losing 1.6 percent on June 25.

The Euro STOXX 50 index fell 2.2 percent to 2,235.51 points - again representing its worst one-day fall since a 2.6 percent decline on June 25.

Weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in June and a rise in Spanish bond yields back above 7 percent weighed on sentiment. Banking stocks were among the worst hit, with the euro zone STOXX bank index falling 4.3 percent.

The FTSEurofirst and Euro STOXX 50 index clung onto gains made after European leaders unveiled on June 29 new measures to tackle the region's debt crisis, but investors said the rally was fading fast due to worries over political snags to the deal.

"The problems still have not been solved. We haven't sold our equities holding yet but we're thinking of selling. This is a trading environment - we'll take advantage of buying on dips and selling on rallies," said Integrated Asset Management head Emanuel Arbib, whose firm is overweight on bonds.

The gloomy economic outlook has also led investors to expect new injections of liquidity into the financial system from the European Central Bank (ECB) and U.S. Federal Reserve, following one from the Bank of England this week.

Solo Capital Partners equity derivatives strategist Jiban Nath said investors would do well to hold off from trading European equities until there was more clarity over the possibility of new central bank intervention.

"I would hold off. The market needs some aggressive action from the Fed or ECB," he said.

EU SUMMIT RALLY SHOWING SIGNS OF FADING

Traders also noted that the Euro STOXX 50 index had fallen below its 200-day moving average at around the 2,325 point level - sending out a bearish signal to some traders.

"We're a seller of the STOXX 50 while it's below the 200 day moving average," said Bastion Capital head of equities Adrian Slack.

Fresh signs of disagreement among Europe's leaders on how to tackle the crisis, which has led to bailout deals for Greece and Spain, have also caused European equity markets to retreat in the wake of the June 29 European Union summit.

On Monday, the Finnish government told parliament that Helsinki and its Dutch allies would block the euro zone's permanent bailout fund from buying government bonds in secondary markets.

Spanish yields had fallen after the summit deal to allow the euro zone's bailout funds to support banks and buy peripheral debt in secondary markets, but rose back with investors still doubting if the fund has enough capacity to perform those tasks efficiently.

Italian bond yields also rose, and Spain's benchmark IBEX index fell 3 percent, while Italy's FTSE MIB declined by 2.5 percent. Germany's DAX fell 1.9 percent, with some investors increasingly concerned over the impact of the euro zone crisis on Europe's biggest economy.

"I've sold positions on the IBEX and the MIB and I've lightened up on the DAX as well. Nothing has really changed. They've just spent a week after the summit contradicting themselves," said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu. (additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by Ron Askew)