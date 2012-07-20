LONDON, July 20 Madrid's bourse staged its biggest one-day drop in two years on Friday, dragging down the broad European equity market after the Valencia region asked for a bailout, rekindling concerns about Spain's financial health and the euro zone debt crisis.

Spanish 10-year sovereign bond yields surged to historic highs, moving further above the 7 percent line that markets view as too expensive to be sustainable.

In equities, investors rushed to take profits on a rally which has seen the FTSEurofirst 300 gain 10 percent since early June to hit 4-1/2 month highs on Thursday. Few wanted to hold on to bets through the weekend or summer holidays.

Banks and insurers, which stand to lose out on their sovereign bond holdings and loan books if the euro zone crisis intensifies, were among the top fallers after Valencia said it would apply to the government for help.

"There is very little to stop Spanish bonds moving up at the moment and that is a big concern ... This is just another piece of bad news reminding people that it is not just that government that has issues but also the regional governments," said Ed Shing, head of European equity strategy at Barclays.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 1.4 percent at 1,049.28 points. Spain's IBEX fell 5.8 percent to six week lows and Italy's FTSEMIB dropped 4.4 percent to levels not seen since late June. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; editing by Simon Jessop)