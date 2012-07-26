LONDON, July 26 European shares rallied on Thursday as bullish macro sentiment outshone a barrage of mixed corporate earnings after the European Central Bank president sent a strong signal that the ECB will act to protect the euro zone from collapse.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 23.41 points, or 2.3 percent to 1,041.30, paring losses of more than 4 percent over the previous four trading days.

Mario Draghi's comments fueled a risk-on rally and drove down bond yields in Italy and Spain as hopes rose that the ECB would kick-start its bond buying programme and potentially provide more stimulus to boost flagging growth.

"(There's) lots of excitement about Draghi's remarks," said Chris Scicluna, an economist at Daiwa Capital Markets.

"This time around, new bond purchases might be conducted to buy time until a new LTRO (long term refinancing operation) is conducted, and if and when a full-blown ESM (European Stability Mechanism) support package for Spain can be put together," he said.

After the first LTRO was announced in December 2011 the FTSEurofirst rallied nearly 16 percent to its March peak.

Investors were quick to jump on Draghi's comments and bought up beaten down cyclical stocks such as banks, which are deeply exposed to the euro zone crisis and miners, which have been hit by global growth worries. (Written by David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)