LONDON, July 30 European shares rose on Monday, with the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index closing above a key technical level in a bullish sign, on expectations the ECB and the U.S. Federal Reserve will provide stimuli to support their ailing economies.

The Fed begins its two-day rate setting meeting on Tuesday, while the European Central Bank meets on Thursday, with traders saying the latter meeting will likely grab the most attention.

Expectations for action from the ECB have been growing since its president Mario Draghi said the central bank would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, a message echoed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.

The Euro STOXX 50 index provisionally ended up 1.7 percent at 2,339.98, ending above its 200-day moving average for the first time since the start of April.

"A close above (the 200-day moving average) would maybe hint at a degree of stability and suggest that the downtrend off the March high is losing its strength," Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays, said.

"It shows there is continuing follow-through from the events in Europe and general belief that something is going to happen."

The FTSEurofirst 300, meanwhile, provisionally closed up 1.6 percent at 1,073.19. (Reporting by Tricia Wright, editing by Toni Vorobyova)