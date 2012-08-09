LONDON Aug 9 A leading European share index edged closer to a fresh 2012 peak on Thursday, extending a recent rally into a fifth straight session after Chinese inflation data kept hopes alive for further monetary stimulus in the world's second-biggest economy.

Data released on Thursday showed China's annual consumer inflation fell to a 30-month low in July, suggesting that the central bank had ample scope to ease policy again after rate cuts in June and July, to keep the economy on track to meet an official 2012 growth target of 7.5 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up 0.4 percent at 1,100.08, around half a percent away from its current 2012 closing peak of 1,106.79, hit on March 16 after the European Central Bank pumped a trillion euros into the banking system.

"The markets have run up quite a bit for quite a while... and the story is always the same - the hope for stimulus from the ECB, from the Federal Reserve, from the Chinese - from everywhere," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.

"From now until the end of August, I'm not saying every day should be up, but normally I think we're going to have a firmer tone for the market." (Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Simon Jessop)