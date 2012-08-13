LONDON Aug 13 European shares had their worst
day in more than a week on Monday in thin volumes, as worries
over a global economic slowdown and the euro zone debt crisis
hit equity markets after a rally led by expectations of new
stimulus measures.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed
down 0.4 percent at 1,094.66 points - its biggest intraday fall
since ending down 1.2 percent on Aug. 2.
The Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.3 percent to 2,415.41
points.
Richard Robinson, a European equities fund manager at
British firm Ashburton, said there could still be some political
hurdles before pledges by the European Central Bank to fix the
region's debt crisis turn into concrete action.
"I'm just a little bit cautious in the short-term. I think
we might drift a little bit until the end of August," said
Robinson.