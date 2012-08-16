LONDON Aug 16 European shares rose on Thursday to within touching distance of their 2012 peaks, lifted by utility and banking stocks, propped up by persistent expectations of new stimulus measures to fight off the global economic slowdown and ease the euro zone crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up 0.3 percent at 1,103.61 points, near its 2012 closing high of 1,106.79 points reached on March 16.

The Euro STOXX 50 rose 1 percent to 2,455.04 points, with Spain's benchmark IBEX equity index rising by 4.1 percent, with traders betting that the European Central Bank may help the debt-laden Spanish economy.

"There's still a lot of optimism that there will be some deal on more quantitative easing. But it's a low volume rise on a lot of hope without a lot of substance," said Brown Shipley fund manager John Smith.