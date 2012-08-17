Nikkei rises as financials get boost from Yellen comment; Toshiba tumbles
* Toshiba nosedives after saying it may sell more of chip business
LONDON Aug 17 Europe's top shares hit 13-month highs on Friday, extending their longest weekly winning streak in seven year on signs key euro zone policy makers were moving closer to concerted action to tackle the region's debt crisis.
Spain's Ibex 35 and Italy's FTSE MIB led regional indexes, rising 1.9 percent and 1.3 percent respectively, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's crisis-fighting strategy, which is expected to include the purchase of sovereign bonds to bring down the borrowing costs of debt-laden countries.
"The political discussion has become stronger and more constructive," Francesco Curto, head of the CROCI investment strategy & valuation group, said.
"We know that we are going to get a recession but we're not going to get a disorderly adjustment in Europe. This is the view that the market is taking."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally ended 0.5 percent higher at 1,109.53 points, having hit its highest level since July 2011 at 1,109.95 in afternoon trade.
* Toshiba nosedives after saying it may sell more of chip business
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: FLYNN RESIGNATION Trump knew for weeks that national security adviser Michael Flynn had misled the White House about his contacts with Russia but did not immediately force him out, an administration spokesman says. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is playing down any impact that Flynn's resignation might have on Mattis' debut trip this week to Europe to meet NATO allies. MID
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Profit at Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell in the fourth quarter, as revenue in most business lines dropped in the wake of a dramatic balance sheet downsizing at Latin America's largest independent investment bank.