LONDON Aug 21 A leading European share index
rose to a 13-month closing high in thin trade on Tuesday,
boosted by renewed speculation the European Central Bank would
act to reign in a sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone.
Euro zone banks soared 2.7 percent and yields on
benchmark Italian and Spanish bonds fell further as investors
continued to speculate the ECB would intervene on the debt
market to reduce borrowing costs for struggling countries.
The falling bond yields helped Italy's FTSE MIB
climb 2.4 percent and outperform all other western European
national indexes, led by heavyweight financials including
UniCredit, big holders of the country's debt.
"There are many uncertainties but, still, the ECB is going
to take a more active role concerning the debt crisis in
Europe," Matthias Thiel, a capital markets strategist at M.M
Warburg & CO in Hamburg.
"With the action of the ECB, (a euro zone break-up) is
getting more unlikely. That means there is some potential that
equity markets, in southern Europe especially, are going to
rally further."
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 0.5
percent, at 1,110,77 points and has risen around 9 percent since
the ECB's chairman, Mario Draghi, said late last month the
central bank was prepared to do "whatever it takes" to save the
euro.