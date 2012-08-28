LONDON Aug 28 European shares had their worst
one-day fall in five sessions on Tuesday as concerns over the
global economy and euro zone debt crisis, highlighted by bleak
figures from Spain, weighed on equity markets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed
down 0.7 percent at 1,088.28 points, marking its worst one-day
fall since a 1.2 percent decline on Aug. 21. The Euro STOXX 50
index fell 0.8 percent to 2,442.37 points.
Traders cited some concern a global gathering of central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday may fail to convince
investors new stimulus measures are immiment.
"I think there's a lot of nervousness ahead of Jackson
Hole," said AFS Brokers equity analyst Christopher Ho.
Spain's IBEX stock market, meanwhile, slipped 0.9
percent after data showed the country falling deeper into
recession and the economically important region of Catalonia
said it needed a major rescue from Madrid.