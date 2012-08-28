LONDON Aug 28 European shares had their worst one-day fall in five sessions on Tuesday as concerns over the global economy and euro zone debt crisis, highlighted by bleak figures from Spain, weighed on equity markets.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed down 0.7 percent at 1,088.28 points, marking its worst one-day fall since a 1.2 percent decline on Aug. 21. The Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.8 percent to 2,442.37 points.

Traders cited some concern a global gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday may fail to convince investors new stimulus measures are immiment.

"I think there's a lot of nervousness ahead of Jackson Hole," said AFS Brokers equity analyst Christopher Ho.

Spain's IBEX stock market, meanwhile, slipped 0.9 percent after data showed the country falling deeper into recession and the economically important region of Catalonia said it needed a major rescue from Madrid.