LONDON, Sept 5 European shares steadied at the
close on Wednesday, in sight of earlier one-month lows, with
investors avoiding strong bets before Thursday's meeting of the
European Central Bank, which might announce a bond-buying plan
but offer limited details.
Shares rebounded in afternoon trade after a media report
said the ECB planned to buy unlimited amounts of short-term debt
to ease the region's financial crisis, but caution soon returned
to the market.
"Investors are looking for some visibility. If we do get
some concrete details on the ECB bond purchase plans, there is
potential for a bigger market reaction," Robert Parkes, equity
strategist at HSBC Securities, said
"Global growth concerns are starting to overtake the euro
zone's break up worries. You would expect to see the sectors
within Europe, such as banks, telecoms and utilities, starting
to outperform in that kind of scenario."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally ended flat at 1,079.42 points after touching
1,074.05, the lowest since early August, earlier in the session.