* Euro STOXX 50 up 3.4 pct to 6-mth high

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 2.4 pct in highest volume since June

* ECB's bond buying plan lifts sentiment towards euro zone

* Implied volatility falls 16.5 pct as risk seen receding

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Sept 6 European shares rallied and geared up for further gains as investors welcomed a European Central Bank plan to buy the sovereign bonds of debt market strugglers, as well as strong U.S. economic data.

Euro zone blue chip stocks rose to levels not seen since March as the ECB agreed to launch a potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower borrowing costs for debt-laden countries, albeit under conditions, in a bid to draw a line under the crisis.

The ECB's president Mario Draghi also said the bank was prepared to waive its senior creditor status on bonds it purchased, instead adopting a status known as pari passu, meaning it would be treated equally with private creditors in case of default.

Sentiment was also boosted by data showing U.S. private employment rose more than expected in August, while growth in the services sector gathered pace, setting the scene for the closely watched non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

"I would see (Draghi's) move (especially the pari passu move) as limiting downside tail risks further from the euro crisis," Gerard Lane, Shore Capital's investment strategist, said.

"It's not likely to lead to faster economic growth, but it should ease concerns over the collapse of the financial system and the deepening of the great recession through (Portugal Ireland, Italy and Spain)."

He expected financial stocks, which are heavily exposed to euro zone debt, to be the main beneficiaries of the improved sentiment. Euro zone banks soared 5.9 percent to five month highs, helping the euro zone's top Euro STOXX 50 index climb 3.4 percent to 2,524.95 points.

Charts on the index's September futures, which settled at 2,519, pointed to further gains in the short term after the contract powered through technical resistance corresponding to its Aug. 21 top at 2,494, said Philippe Delabarre, a technical analyst with Trading Central in Paris.

He also highlighted that the contract's Relative Strength Index indicator, a technical analysis tool that compares the magnitude of price rises with the magnitude of price falls so as to identify overbought and oversold signals, was supported by an ascending trend line.

Derivative markets also reflected investors' relief, with the Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index, which tracks option prices on euro zone blue chips and is used as a measure of investor risk aversion, tumbling 16.5 percent in its biggest one-day slide in XX months.

"This 'risk event' is over, with no nasty surprises, so people are unwinding the put options they had bought to protect their portfolios," a London-based volatility trader says.

But other traders were already focusing on the next hurdle facing the euro zone, namely a vote by Germany's constitutional court on the legality of the euro zone bailout fund, which is designed to intervene if a country runs into troubles, replacing the European Financial Stability Facility.

"I see complacency everywhere," Justin Haque, a trader with Hobart Capital Markets said. "Germany has not even voted yet".

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2.4 percent to 1,104.76, with trading volume hitting a three-month high at 285 million shares, or 140 percent of the index's 90-day average.

Luxottica, the world's largest premium eye wear maker, was the top faller, shedding 4.8 percent in volume more than 10 times the average, after the group's founder sold a 3.8 percent stake in the group at 27 euros per shares, an 8.2 percent discount to Thursday's record high closing price.

The amount sold was well below his initial aim to sell up to 7 percent of the group, or around 33 million shares.

"Shares were at all time highs and he was trying to sell too many of them anyway, at around 25 percent of the float" a Milan-based broker said.

Luxottica's shares were trading at 19.38 times the group's expected earnings for the next 12 months, above their 10-year average of 18.14, a high multiple when compared to the broader personal & household goods sector, which traded at 14.4 times its earnings, in line with its historical average.