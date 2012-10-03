LONDON Oct 3 European shares edged lower on
Wednesday as the twin concerns of Spain, focal point of the
regional debt crisis, and global growth capped momentum and kept
indexes within their recent tight trading ranges.
The FTSEurofirst provisionally closed down 1.27
points, or 0.1 percent, at 1,100.62, as the index remained
locked in a 30-point range established back in mid September,
when the European summer rally on the back of central bank
stimulus came to a halt.
The onus is now on the politicians to follow the leads set
by central banks and as the market waits for Spain to ask for a
bailout, investors remain reluctant to commit further to
equities.
"The reality is the Spanish situation is still problematic
and until (Spanish Prime Minister) Mariano Rajoy goes and asks
for the bailout they can not activate the bond buying programme
so we are all just waiting," Andrea Williams, European fund
manager at Royal London Asset Management, said.
Williams said she has been cutting her exposure to euro zone
banks given the weak growth outlook.
"There is a sense that focus is now back on the politicians
and the macro picture, which is not getting any easier," she
said.
French property company Gecina slipped 5 percent
after two Spanish investment firms that own 31 percent of the
firm filed one of the biggest bankruptcy actions in Spanish
history after a bank refused to refinance a 1.6 billion euro
($2.1 billion) loan.