Health insurer Anthem says Cigna cannot terminate merger agreement
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Health insurer Anthem Inc said on Tuesday that Cigna Corp could not unilaterally terminate an agreement between the two companies to merge.
LONDON Oct 5 European equities powered higher on Friday, propelled by a strong U.S. jobs report which reassured investors about the health of the global economy and opened the door for a further short-term leg up in miners and industrials.
The U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to its lowest level in nearly four years in September, in a bout of good news for European corporates increasingly looking abroad for profits as much of their domestic region faces recession.
That helped the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally finish 1 percent higher at 1,111.18 points, while the EuroSTOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips gained 1.8 percent to 2,529.96 points.
"The figures were better than expected and it's carrying markets up. Equities can still rally in the short term, ... may be a couple of percent more," said Peter Garnry, equity strategist at Saxo Bank.
Autos, banks and basic resources were among the top gainers thanks to their sensitivity to risk appetite and global economic health.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 A U.S. judge on Tuesday spared a former Rabobank trader from prison after he cooperated in a U.S. probe into how traders manipulated Libor, the leading benchmark for pricing financial transactions, to the bank's advantage.
* Says notified Anthem that it has terminated agreement and plan of merger by and among co, Anthem and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Anthem