LONDON Oct 8 European shares fell on Monday
after a downbeat report on the outlook for Asian growth capped
investor sentiment around corporate earnings and kept markets
firmly within their recent tight trading range.
Economic concerns mounted after the World Bank cut forecasts
for the East Asia and Pacific region, saying the slowdown in
China - the world's largest consumer of raw materials - could
worsen and last longer than expected.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed
down 0.9 percent at 1,101.47 points, erasing much of a 1 percent
rise on Friday after better-than-expected U.S. employment data.
The market has traded a tight 25 point range since Sept. 26.
The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index fell 1.3
percent to 2,498.16 points.
"We're coming into quarterly earnings season. We're coming
into what is typically the most vulnerable point for equities
markets," said Tavira Securities trading head Toby
Campbell-Gray, who nevertheless said he would recommend buying
on any weakness.