LONDON Jan 15 Technology stocks fell to push European shares lower and send Germany's benchmark DAX index to a 2013 low on Tuesday after weak results from software company SAP.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed down 0.1 percent at 1,159.14 points, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.5 percent to 2,700.52 points.

SAP fell 4.1 percent after posting below forecast revenues, contributing to a 0.8 percent DAX fall to 7,669.38 points. It had earlier hit a 2013 low of 7,635.88 points.

SAP's decline took the most points off the FTSEurofirst 300 index and hit the STOXX Europe 600 technology index, which fell 2.1 percent to make it the region's worst-performing equity sector.