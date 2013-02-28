LONDON Feb 28 European shares enjoyed another
day of gains on Thursday, buoyed by fresh signs of central bank
support and upbeat corporate results, which helped indexes
continue to recover losses sustained post the Italian elections.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed the last
trading day of February up 11.08 points, or 1 percent, at
1,176.66, and have now recouped most of the losses sustained on
Tuesday after Italian elections ended in a stalemate.
Pledges by the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal
Reserve this week to continue with steps to inject liquidity
into markets, have propped up the global economy and equities.
"Markets have bounced well from the sell off earlier in the
week. Volumes, however, have been low and without the support
from central banks and governments the indexes would be much
lower than the levels we are currently at," Jawaid Afsar, sales
trader at SecurEquity, said.
Among the leading gainers in Europe were British Airways
owner International Airlines, up 8.1 percent, the
world's largest maker of opthalmic lenses Essilor,
rising 6.6 percent, and Airbus parent EADS, climbing
5.5 percent, all buoyed by optimistic outlooks.