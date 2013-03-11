LONDON, March 11 Banking stocks held European
shares below 4-1/2 years highs on Monday, depressed by a
worsening outlook for Italy's public finances.
The STOXX euro zone banking index shed 0.8 percent,
as a downgrade of Italy's sovereign debt rating late on Friday
triggered a selloff in the country's banks, which own much of
Rome's public debt.
Milan-listed Mediobanca, BP Emilia and
Banco Popolare led sector fallers, shedding between 3
percent and 5 percent, after Fitch warned that inconclusive
elections last month threatened to delay much-needed economic
reforms.
"Everyone I talk to wants to steer clear of Italy until
there is clarity on the political situation," one senior
pan-European trader in Milan said.
"Banks are hit first but I think that, slowly but surely,
everything will come off."
The banks capped gains on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index, which provisionally closed flat at 1,194.83
points, keeping below a high of 1,197.73 hit on Friday and
previously not seen since 2008.