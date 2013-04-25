LONDON, April 25 Demand for equities remained
robust as Europe's top shares rose for the fifth straight
session on Thursday, supported by central bank stimulus and
boosted by results and M&A speculation.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 7.89
points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,199.71, heading back towards
five-year highs of 1,207 seen in March.
Recent weak global economic data including Spain's record
high jobless figures on Thursday has sparked expectations of
more stimulus from central banks.
"Overall investors see the potential for new measures and
the distortion of global valuations as a reason to hold
dogmatically on to their equities," Guy Foster, head of
portfolio strategy at Brewin Dolphin, said.
"Shares are seen as a yield asset class with risks skewed to
the upside. Bonds have lost their appeal for the opposite
reason," he said.
The prospect of more efforts to boost growth helped miners
, which rose 2.4 percent tracking higher commodity
prices.
Kazakh-focused miner Kazkhmys rallied 4.2 percent
after first-quarter copper output rose almost 12 percent
year-on-year.
The sector remains down about 15 percent so far this year as
broader concerns over profits, costs and demand from China weigh
on the sector.