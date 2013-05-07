* FTSEurofirst 300 closes up 0.3 pct at 1,220.94 points

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, May 7 Robust results from heavyweight banks drove European shares to fresh peaks on Tuesday, with Germany's benchmark stock market rising to a record high.

Most investors felt European equities would continue to rise gradually this year, even if there was a near-term pause to the rally, with equities offering better returns than bonds, whose returns have been hit by interest rate cuts by major central banks.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.3 percent at 1,220.94 points, its highest level in about five years, while higher profits at UK bank HSBC helped the STOXX Europe 600 Bank Index rise 2 percent.

Germany's DAX equity index ended up 0.9 percent at a record closing high of 8,181.78 points. The index had also earlier reached an all-time intraday peak of 8,206.01 points.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also advanced 0.7 percent to 2,769.08 points, its highest close in about two years.

Hendrik Klein, who runs Swiss asset management firm Da Vinci Invest AG and has a "long" position betting on further gains for European equities, felt the DAX could reach 9,000 points by the end of 2013.

"I don't think it's the end of the rally," said Klein.

CAUTION PREVAILS FOR SOME

Interest rate cuts and injections of liquidity by world central banks to fight off the effects of the 2008 credit crunch and the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis have helped stock markets rise despite a stuttering global economy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen 8 percent since the start of 2013, while the Euro STOXX 50 has advanced 5 percent.

The ECB last week cut interest rates to a record low of 0.50 percent, and some traders felt that backdrop of central bank support would prevent any major pull-back on stock markets.

"The market feels very toppy, but there's a wall of money out there," said a London equity sales trader who declined to be named.

The DAX's rise also pushed the German market back to levels last seen in mid-2007, before the onslaught of the global financial crisis in the following year.

However, Darren Courtney-Cook, who heads trading at Central Markets Investment Management, was cautious on the DAX and European equity markets for coming sessions.

Courtney-Cook sold DAX futures contracts at 8,198 points on Tuesday and said he would consider selling Euro STOXX 50 futures contracts at 2,720 points.

He argued that investors who bought into markets such as the DAX at current levels risked buying "at the top" and could be exposed to any short-term retreat as investors sell shares to book profits on gains made so far.