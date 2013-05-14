LONDON May 14 European shares stretched to a
new five-year closing high on Tuesday, helped by a batch of
estimate-beating corporate results and renewed signs of appetite
for stocks from cash-rich investors.
Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, German mail company
Deutsche Post and French industrial conglomerate EADS
were among top gainers after reporting better-than
expected-profits, overshadowing some cautious operational
numbers.
"The ability of the corporates to still beat expectations on
earnings shows that there is resilience and cost control and is
a reason for the momentum," said Lorne Baring, managing director
at B Capital, who has long positions on German, French and U.S.
stocks.
"Of course that (momentum) is backed by the non-stop
quantitative easing from central banks."
His views were mirrored by influential U.S. investor David
Alan Tepper, who said in a CNBC interview on Tuesday that he is
still bullish on stocks in light of continued monetary stimulus
from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Tepper's comments, along with data forecasting an
acceleration in U.S. chain stores sales in May, lifted European
stocks in late trade, helping the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index end 0.4 percent higher at 1,235.49 points at the
provisional close.