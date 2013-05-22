LONDON May 22 European equities climbed to a
new five-year high on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke said the central bank would retain its monetary
stimulus measures until the economy improved.
Analysts stayed positive on the stock market's near-term
outlook and said the recent gains were likely to continue and an
"overbought" technical condition would not deter investors from
adding more riskier assets such as equities to their portfolios.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally closed 0.2 percent higher at 1,255.06 points, the
highest close in five years. The index is up more than 10
percent so far this year.
"I don't think that recent gains are unsustainable as we are
still in an environment where the global liquidity backdrop is
dominating any other concerns," Ian Richards, global head of
equities strategy at Exane BNP Paribas, said.
"The liquidity support will not be around forever, but
presumably the support won't be withdrawn until economic
activities improve."
Those sectors which generally derive strength from an
improvement in economic activity were in demand, with the STOXX
Europe 600 Basic Resources index rising 0.8 percent and
European banks gaining 0.4 percent.