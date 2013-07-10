LONDON, July 10 European shares closed flat in
thin trade on Wednesday, pegged back by miners on weak China
trade data, as many investors waited instead for a fresh steer
on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally ended at
1,188.49 points, hampered by a 1.1 percent drop in basic
resources after top metals consumer China said exports
unexpectedly fell in June and the outlook for trade was "grim".
Light volume, at just 64 percent of the 90-day daily
average, reflected investors' reluctance to get too involved in
the market before Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on Wednesday
following the latest Federal Open Market Committee minutes.
Analysts said a recent bounce in European equities showed
that the market was becoming increasingly accepting of the
prospect of diminished U.S. stimulus.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen some 7 percent from a trough
seen towards the end of June, more than recouping losses fuelled
by Bernanke's confirmation that the Fed would begin winding down
its stimulus spend later this year.
"Markets are essentially looking for a bit of colour as to
the timing (of withdrawal) but I don't think they're going to
get that," Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets, said.
"I just think they've got to get used to the fact that we
are going to get some form of tapering at some point, maybe as
early as September, maybe December."
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis
Global Markets, added: "The only surprise you could have is a
positive one because everyone's expecting tapering, so if the
minutes were a little bit more dovish than markets expected it
could even be a positive."