LONDON, July 15 European shares rose on Monday to extend a recovery after hitting low points in late June, as Chinese economic data eased fears over a slowdown in that country and boosted sentiment.

Banks were among the top performers as better-than-expected earnings from U.S. bank Citigroup lifted financial stocks and enabled the STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index to rise 0.7 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up 0.3 percent at 1,199.20 points while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index gained 0.4 percent to 2,684.81 points.

Some traders said technical indicators pointed to further near-term gains, with the Euro STOXX 50 rising on Monday above its 100-day simple moving average of 2,683 points - seen by some technical traders as a sign of more gains to come.

The FTSEurofirst 300 had hit a 5-year high in late May of 1,258.09 points.

It then fell to a 2013 low of 1,111.11 points in late June on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would scale back economic stimulus measures but has since recovered this month as central banks have sought to reassure that they will continue to support the global economy.

Rupert Baker, a European equity sales executive at Mirabaud Securities, said he had used the recent pullback to buy up stocks.

"I've been buying the dips. Valuations in Europe are undemanding compared to the United States, and economies are in the process of crawling off the bottom," he said.