By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 15 European shares rose on Monday to extend a recovery after hitting low points in late June, as Chinese economic data eased fears over a slowdown in that country and boosted sentiment.

Banks were among the top performers as better-than-expected earnings from U.S. bank Citigroup lifted financial stocks and enabled the STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index to rise 0.8 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.4 percent at 1,199.92 points while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also gained 0.4 percent to 2,686.69 points.

Some traders said technical indicators pointed to further near-term gains, with the Euro STOXX 50 rising on Monday above its 100-day simple moving average of 2,683 points - seen by some technical traders as a sign of more gains to come.

The FTSEurofirst 300, which is up 6 percent since the start of 2013, had hit a 5-year high in late May of 1,258.09 points.

It then fell to a 2013 low of 1,111.11 points in late June on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would scale back economic stimulus measures but has since recovered this month as central banks have sought to reassure that they will continue to support the global economy.

Rupert Baker, a European equity sales executive at Mirabaud Securities, used the recent pullback to buy up stocks.

"I've been buying the dips. Valuations in Europe are undemanding compared to the United States, and economies are in the process of crawling off the bottom," he said.

ATTRACTIVE VALUATIONS

Companies in the pan-European STOXX 600 index, which closed up 0.4 percent, are forecast to trade on an average price to earnings-per-share (P/E) ratio of 12.4 times for the next 12 months, according to the Thomson Reuters StarMine "smartestimate" which favours top-rated analysts.

This represents a discount to a similar P/E ratio of 14.5 times for the U.S S&P 500 index, according to StarMine.

JP Morgan Asset Management's global market strategist Dan Morris also pointed to support from the Chinese economic data, which showed 7.5 percent economic growth in the second quarter - better than some had forecast.

"While (Q2 GDP) is still below the 8 percent that at one point was considered the minimum acceptable growth rate, it would indicate a stabilisation in the economy that could provide some support for the equity market," Morris wrote in a note.

However, Central Markets Investment Management trading head Darren Courtney-Cook sold a position on Germany's DAX, which rose 0.3 percent to 8,234.81 points, at 8,256 points.

Courtney-Cook felt European equities would drift lower in coming sessions following their strong rebound last week.

"The medium-term trend is up but the shorter-term trend could be for markets to drift off a bit. They did a lot very quickly last Thursday and Friday," he said.