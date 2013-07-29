LONDON, July 29 A fall in bank stocks, caused by
speculation about a capital hike at Barclays, weighed
on European equities on Monday, causing an earlier rise on the
markets to fizzle out.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed flat at 1,205.18 points while the euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent to 2,738.22 points.
The STOXX 600 European Banking Index fell 0.8
percent, making it the worst-performing European equity sector,
as British lender Barclays declined by 4 percent to take the
most points off the FTSEurofirst 300 index.
Barclays was hit by expectations that it might have to
embark upon a 4 billion pound rights issue in order to meet
tougher UK rules on capital requirements.
"The banks can't really leverage their balance sheets as
much as they used to," said Spreadex trader David White.
"They've had a good run and many people are using this as an
excuse to book profits on them."
Investors were also awaiting the outcome of a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting this week after equity markets fell off record
highs hit in May due to expectations that the Fed will
eventually scale back stimulus measures that had driven much of
the equity rally.