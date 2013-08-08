* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct
* Commerzbank, Aviva lead rally in financial shares
* Chinese data boosts battered miners
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Aug 8 European stocks rose on Thursday
as estimate-beating Chinese data revived mining shares, and
lender Commerzbank and insurer Aviva led a
rally among financial shares after their first-half updates.
Shares in Commerzbank rose 15 percent in volume two and a
half times its 90-day average after the bank's results proved
less weak than some in the market had feared after five
consecutive disappointing quarters at the struggling German
lender.
British insurance Aviva also rallied, up 7.2 percent, as it
unveiled a larger-than-expected rise in operating profit,
vindicating a group-wide shake-up after a shareholder revolt
last year over its poor share price and operating performance.
The stocks contributed to a strong earnings season for
financial stocks, with 76 percent of companies in the sector
beating or meeting consensus estimates so far, Thomson Reuters
StarMine data shows.
"It's about the upside risk and clearly European financials
have got that potential," said David Coombs, head of multi-asset
investments at Rathbones, which manages 20 billion pounds ($31
billion) of assets.
Coombs has been adding to his positions in European shares,
such as banks, exposed to an economic recovery.
Financial stocks added 3.3 points to the FTSEurofirst 300
index, which traded 3.4 points, or 0.3 percent, higher
at 1,221.02 points at 1455 GMT.
The index, which shed 0.6 percent in the previous two
sessions, has risen nearly 10 percent since late June, helped by
improving economic data from Europe and the United States.
Material stocks, which cover metals and basic resources,
were the second largest contributors, adding 1.2 points after
data showed unexpected strength in China, easing concerns about
slowing growth in the world's largest consumer of metals.
The move was magnified by short sellers rushing to cover
their negative bets on some mining stocks, such as London-listed
Antofagasta, which has fallen 36.2 percent year to
date.
"Fears about China have been exaggerated, and there are
quite good opportunities among beaten-down miners, even if it's
just for a short-term technical bounce," a Paris-based equity
and exchange-traded fund (ETF) trader said.
Short sellers borrow a security and sell it with a view to
buying it back at a lower price before returning it to the
lender.
Around 12 percent of Antofagasta's shares available to be
borrowed were out on loan at the market close on Tuesday,
compared with a 2.3 percent average utilisation rate by short
sellers for Britain's FTSE 100 index.