* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 up 0.3 pct
* Upbeat data boosts sentiment ahead of GDP readings
* E.ON rallies as Q2 results beat expectations
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Aug 13 European shares rose to a 2-1/2
month high on Tuesday as upbeat economic data reinforced
expectations the euro zone may be finally crawling out of
recession.
Rises in the ZEW German sentiment index and in euro zone
industrial production boosted sentiment and set a positive
backdrop for Wednesday's release of second-quarter euro zone GDP
data, expected to show the currency bloc has emerged from
recession.
The data helped the FTSEurofirst 300 rise 0.3
percent to 1,234.38 points by 1456 GMT, within sight of its 2013
peak at 1,258.09. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
was also up 0.3 percent, at 2,833.23 points.
"Provided that the data continues to come in like we saw
(with) the ZEW and industrial production today ... that should
continue to build positivity into the market," John Bilton, head
of European investment strategy at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, said.
"There is still some decent valuation support and ...
positioning support sits behind European equities just now."
A BofA-ML survey showed that investors have lifted their
allocation to euro zone stocks to the highest level in 5-1/2
years, but positioning still lagged optimism about growth in the
region, which hit a nine-year high.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen 10.5 percent since June,
boosted by improving economic data and a pledge by the European
Central Bank to keep an accommodative monetary policy.
The index is now trading at 11.9 times its expected earnings
for the next 12 months, in line with its 10-year average and
leading some short-term investors to take a cautious view.
Stewart Richardson, a partner at RMG Wealth Management, said
improvements on the macro front were now priced in and European
shares were unlikely to make much headway until data showed more
robust economic growth and credit creation.
"With the equity market at the top of their recent range and
everyone focusing on the slightly better-than-expected numbers,
there's nothing there for us," said Richardson, who helps manage
$95 million worth of assets.
Some better-than-expected corporate reports, especially from
domestically focused European companies such as utilities
, have also supported shares in the past month.
All utilities' companies in the STOXX Europe 600 index
have met or beaten analyst estimates so far this
earnings season, making it the best-performing sector. In
comparison, 45 percent of companies in the STOXX Europe 600
overall have missed consensus forecasts.
German utility E.ON rose 2.1 percent on Tuesday
after reporting slightly better than forecast profits for the
first half.
Volume in the shares was nearly 20 percent higher than its
average for the past three months, standing out on a day when
FTSEurofirst 300 turnover was around 60 percent of its average.