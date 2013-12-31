* Half-day on many stock markets before New Year holiday
* FTSEurofirst and ESTOXX50 post best annual gain since 2009
* FTSEurofirst 300 up 16 pct since start of 2013
* Euro STOXX 50 up 18 pct since start of 2013
* DAX remains favoured European region for many investors
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 31 European shares rose on Tuesday
to mark a positive end to 2013, with pan-European indexes
posting their best annual gains since 2009 and many investors
forecasting more progress next year.
Although the stock market rally still faces risks from
factors such as a possible spike in bond yields or a rise in the
oil price from civil unrest in the Middle East and Africa,
traders expect the gradual recovery in the world economy to
continue to support equities in 2014.
Trading volumes were low on Tuesday as many European markets
including Germany, Italy and Switzerland had already closed.
France's CAC-40 equity index closed up 0.5 percent
at 4,295.95 points, bringing its gains for 2013 to 18 percent
while Spain's IBEX rose 0.2 percent to 9,916.70 points,
with the IBEX up around 21 percent since the start of 2013.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3
percent at 1,315.22 points, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 3,109.02 points.
Both those indexes reaped gains of 16 percent and 18 percent
respectively for 2013, their best year since 2009, after signs
of economic recovery coupled with a long run of cheap central
bank money fuelled a stock market revival.
The rally in Europe has lagged bigger gains in U.S. and
Japanese stock markets in 2013, and some traders and investors
felt ongoing divergences between European economies could lead
to more relative underperformance next year.
"While we remain bullish on equities overall, regional and
sector performance will vary significantly," said Threadneedle
Investments chief investment officer Mark Burgess.
Burgess favoured Japanese equities over European ones, as
did HED Capital head Richard Edwards, whose preferred European
equity region was Germany's DAX, which rose 26 percent
in 2013 to reach record highs.
"The prospects remain better for Germany than the rest,"
said Edwards.
REGIONAL DIVERGENCES
Overall, European shares have rallied as investor worries
over the euro zone's debt crisis abated, and the European
Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve injected liquidity
into financial markets.
Earlier this month, the Fed announced it would slightly trim
its huge monetary stimulus programme, but investors have taken
heart from stronger U.S. economic data and a commitment from the
Fed to keep interest rates low for longer.
Yet while the DAX has hit record highs, other European
equity indexes remain a long way from peaks hit in 2007,
reflecting how Germany's economic recovery has been stronger
than that of its European neighbours.
France's CAC equity index still needs to rally more
than 40 percent to reach highs hit in 2007, before the start of
the global financial crisis, while Spain's IBEX must
gain over 60 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB 134 percent.
"Gains have been pretty solid in 2013, but compared with
Wall Street which is trading at record highs, Europe still has a
nice catch-up rally just to go back to 2007 levels," said a
Paris-based equity and exchange-traded fund (ETF) trader.