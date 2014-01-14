* FTSEurofirst 300 ends up 0.2 pct at 1,326.37 points
* ESTOXX 50 closes up 0.2 pct at 3,119.53 points
* Major pharma stocks add most points to FTSEurofirst
* Some investors still expect near-term pullback
* Buy into ESTOXX 50 if it falls to 2,900 -Reyl CIO
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 14 European shares edged higher on
Tuesday, buoyed by gains in major pharmaceutical stocks and by a
rebound in U.S. equities after U.S. December retail sales rose
above forecasts.
Investors with a longer-term view out towards the end of
2014 said the broader upwards trajectory for European equities
remained intact, but some expected a near-term pullback which
could occur if European company results miss market forecasts.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which rose
16 percent in 2013, closed up 0.2 percent at 1,326.37 points.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also
rose 0.2 percent to 3,119.53 points.
British drugmaker AstraZeneca rose 2.5 percent after
forecasting it would return to growth faster than analysts
predict.
Rival drugmaker Shire also rose 2.8 percent after
stating that its 2013 earnings growth should hit the upper end
of its forecasts, and gains in those British firms enabled their
French rival Sanofi to close up 1.3 percent.
Together, AstraZeneca, Shire and Sanofi added the most
points to the FTSEurofirst 300 index.
Cyrille Urfer, head of asset allocation at Swiss bank Gonet,
felt equities remained the asset class of choice, due to the
better returns available from the stock market compared to bonds
and cash, where returns have been hit by record low interest
rates set by major world central banks.
"There is no alternative to the equity market in terms of
generating the types of return that investors are looking for,"
said Urfer.
However, other investors felt future gains on equity
markets, which have seen U.S stock markets and Germany's
benchmark DAX equity index hit record highs, would be
limited until corporate earnings start to improve.
EARNINGS-RELATED PULLBACK?
U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday after a number of
mid-sized companies posted weak earnings or forecasts, and there
was further evidence of anaemic corporate results on Tuesday.
3D printer maker Stratasys and video game retailer
GameStop both forecast on Tuesday results below market
estimates.
"There is no room for disappointment in the earnings season
for the first quarter," said Francois Savary, chief investment
officer at Swiss bank Reyl.
Savary said the Euro STOXX 50 could drop to the 2,900 level
during the first quarter of this year, but added this could be a
good buying opportunity as he expected the index to then recover
and end 2014 at 3,400 points.
Goldman Sachs, in a strategy note this month, said the U.S
S&P 500 index, which has hit record highs, had a "67
percent probability of a 10 percent drawdown during 2014".
Goldman cut its rating on the U.S. equities to "underweight"
on a three-month basis, but it remained "overweight" on European
equities.
Andreas Clenow, hedge fund trader and principal of
Zurich-based ACIES Asset Management, said investors were getting
nervous in the short term even though the longer-term outlook
was positive, with the global economy slowly recovering.
"I think a lot of people are getting nervous at this point.
I don't see an end to the bull market yet, but there is a high
probability of a move down before we then move up."